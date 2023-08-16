Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GPP

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $311.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 110.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 381,934 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.