Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Greenbrook TMS Trading Down 9.1 %

GBNH stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.46. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GBNH. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

