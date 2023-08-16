Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.

Shares of TSE:GRN opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33. Greenlane Renewables has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$35.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.25.

Greenlane Renewables ( TSE:GRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Greenlane Renewables had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of C$14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.13 million.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

