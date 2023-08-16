GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 7,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 18,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

