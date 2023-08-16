Grove Bank & Trust Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

