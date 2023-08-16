Grove Bank & Trust Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after buying an additional 464,166 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

LYB opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

