Grove Bank & Trust Has $204,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.41. Target Co. has a one year low of $124.96 and a one year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.