Grove Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average is $114.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

