Grove Bank & Trust Sells 334 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

3M Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE MMM opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

