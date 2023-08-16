Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Celanese were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CE opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.45. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CE

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.