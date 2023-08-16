Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $37.00

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.00, but opened at $35.50. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $572.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

