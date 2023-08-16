GSK plc (LON:GSK) Announces GBX 14 Dividend

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,371.60 ($17.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,087.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,609 ($20.41). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,368.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,417.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.57) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($19.98) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.57) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.76) to GBX 1,300 ($16.49) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.39) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,560 ($19.79).

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.27) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($109,602.94). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,567. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

