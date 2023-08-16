Guggenheim Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $360.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $332.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.08 and its 200 day moving average is $303.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

