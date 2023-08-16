GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Short Interest Update

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 649,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,987. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,835 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 373.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

