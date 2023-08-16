GYEN (GYEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.24 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $37.24 million and $93,714.67 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

About GYEN

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

