Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Bought by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Haleon comprises 2.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. City State Bank acquired a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 308.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

HLN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. 4,365,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.