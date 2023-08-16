Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS) Short Interest Update

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hammerhead Energy Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HHRS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,917. Hammerhead Energy has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

