Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.28

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 82676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.1241 dividend. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.