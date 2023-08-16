HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,209.79

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,209.79 ($28.03) and traded as high as GBX 2,366.50 ($30.02). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,345 ($29.75), with a volume of 208,855 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 125.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,212.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,148.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,615.38 and a beta of 0.61.

In other HarbourVest Global Private Equity news, insider Edmond Warner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,159 ($27.39) per share, with a total value of £107,950 ($136,940.25). 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

