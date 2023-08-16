Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 4,495 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.