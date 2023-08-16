Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 6,066 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.68. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.