Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock opened at $428.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $484.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

