Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $217.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $246.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

