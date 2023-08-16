Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 397.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,939 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 36,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,491,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

