Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $203.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.06. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $209.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

