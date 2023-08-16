Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,810 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,432 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $209.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.