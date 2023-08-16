Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.69 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and $670,328.04 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $22.91 or 0.00078655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,788 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,651 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

