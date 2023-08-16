HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Shares Up 0.9%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.42. 1,198,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,766,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
