HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Shares Up 0.9%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.42. 1,198,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,766,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.13.

HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.