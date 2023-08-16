HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CASI opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

