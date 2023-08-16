HC Wainwright Lowers Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Price Target to $4.50

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 492.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.61. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

