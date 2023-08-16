HC Wainwright Weighs in on Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.
Shares of ARMP stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
