HC Wainwright Weighs in on Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 3.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

