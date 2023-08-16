HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,515. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.23.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HDB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HDFC Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDB. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.