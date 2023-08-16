Head to Head Analysis: iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) versus Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Gamida Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics $267.63 million 1.59 $96.65 million ($0.80) -14.87 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$79.38 million ($0.58) -2.16

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. iTeos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gamida Cell 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iTeos Therapeutics and Gamida Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 205.32%. Gamida Cell has a consensus price target of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 508.00%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics 9.02% -4.42% -3.83% Gamida Cell N/A -827.43% -70.86%

Risk and Volatility

iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, an investigational NK cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

