Head-To-Head Contrast: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) vs. MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF)

MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF – Get Free Report) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MediaTek and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaTek N/A N/A N/A Pixelworks -37.69% -47.84% -20.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MediaTek and Pixelworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pixelworks $70.15 million 1.11 -$16.03 million ($0.40) -3.45

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MediaTek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixelworks.

23.9% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MediaTek and Pixelworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaTek 2 2 0 0 1.50 Pixelworks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 160.87%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than MediaTek.

Summary

Pixelworks beats MediaTek on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaTek

MediaTek Inc. researches, develops, produces, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. It provides multimedia, computer peripherals oriented, consumer-oriented, and other application ICs. The company offers products for smartphones, such as MediaTek Helio chipsets; octa-core and quad-core system-on-chips (SoC); 32-bit chipsets; and SOCs for Google Mobile Service Express. It also provides tablet chipsets that are used in enterprise systems; streaming and traditional audio products for connected audio systems, sound bars, and other applications; chipsets for ultra high definition 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD players, and set top boxes; multi-core smart TV SoCs and chipset for digital TVs; and products for optical disk drives. In addition, the company offers home networking and broadband Wi-Fi products, which are used in PCs, broadband gateways, digital TVs, Blu-ray players, IPTV set-top boxes, and web cams; and automotive solutions, such as mmWave radar sensors, telematics solutions, vision advanced driver systems, and in-vehicle infotainment systems. Further, it provides chipsets for location intelligence, wearable products, smart home solutions, and machine to machine applications; and Narrow-Band Internet of Things (IoT), a 3GPP standardized cellular based low power wide area technology. Additionally, the company is involved in the provision of software and hardware design, development, test, maintenance and repair, and technological consultation services; import and export of its products; sale and delegation of patents and circuit layout rights for its products; and investment activity. It also provides research, marketing, management, and technology services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. Pixelworks, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

