Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $125.00

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.59), with a volume of 48512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.04 million, a PE ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,000.00%.

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.16), for a total value of £340,000 ($431,307.88). Also, insider Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham sold 23,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.17), for a total transaction of £40,356 ($51,193.71). Insiders own 45.85% of the company's stock.

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

