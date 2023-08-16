Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $125.00

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.59), with a volume of 48512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.68).
Helios Underwriting Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.04 million, a PE ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 0.10.
Helios Underwriting Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Helios Underwriting
Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.
Featured Stories
