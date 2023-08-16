Helium Price Tops $1.90 on Top Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Helium has a market cap of $273.85 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00006565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,934,821 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium Hotspot is a wireless network that provides coverage for low power IoT devices and allows anyone to earn the cryptocurrency Helium (HNT) by building a wireless network in their city. The algorithm used by Helium, called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC), verifies the location of Hotspots to ensure that they are where they claim to be. There is no pre-mining of HNT, and the maximum supply of HNT is 223 million. HNT is mined by compatible Hotspots, and the supply is halved every two years. Hotspot owners receive a higher proportion of HNT in the early days of the network to incentivize building and securing coverage, but as the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, the distribution of HNT remains fixed.”

