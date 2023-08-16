Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.