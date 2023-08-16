Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.26 and traded as high as C$1.31. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 66,110 shares.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$126.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.45.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.93 million. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.