Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $241.44

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.44 ($3.06) and traded as low as GBX 226.50 ($2.87). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.89), with a volume of 452,431 shares.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 240.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.71. The stock has a market cap of £359.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,733.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Henderson Far East Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is presently -40,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

In other Henderson Far East Income news, insider Ronald Gould acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,584.04). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

