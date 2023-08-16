Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 115.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,666.38%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million.
Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 10.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.
Insider Activity at Heron Therapeutics
In other Heron Therapeutics news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 2,486,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,406,839.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,986,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
