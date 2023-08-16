Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 115.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,666.38%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 2,486,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,406,839.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,986,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 195.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

HRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

