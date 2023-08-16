Herr Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,002,896 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,002,896 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 365,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,788. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

