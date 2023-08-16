Herr Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Herr Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,770 shares during the period. Adecoagro comprises 1.3% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Herr Investment Group LLC owned 1.99% of Adecoagro worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,173,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,890,000 after buying an additional 403,991 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Adecoagro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 407,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 212,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,522. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

