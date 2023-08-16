Herr Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises about 0.3% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Herr Investment Group LLC owned 0.22% of VanEck Oil Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,921,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after buying an additional 32,738 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,156,000.

Shares of OIH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.09. The stock had a trading volume of 278,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,171. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.90. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $198.59 and a 1-year high of $351.46.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

