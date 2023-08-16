Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Down to $11.67

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $11.30. Hesai Group shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 19,934 shares trading hands.

Hesai Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hesai Group during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

