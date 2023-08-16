HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 563,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of HF Foods Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,474,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 257,565 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HF Foods Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HF Foods Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 103,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HF Foods Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 101,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HF Foods Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Stock Performance

HFFG opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. HF Foods Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

