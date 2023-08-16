High Ground Investment Management LLP Has $12.28 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

High Ground Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 12.0% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2,543.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after buying an additional 1,186,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 697.0% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,381,000 after buying an additional 872,724 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,669,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,388 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,549. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCO traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $334.19. The stock had a trading volume of 173,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

