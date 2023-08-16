HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock Price Down 5%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 10,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 64,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

HilleVax Stock Down 10.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HilleVax by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in HilleVax by 80.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HilleVax in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in HilleVax by 21.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

