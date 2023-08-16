HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HMN Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in HMN Financial by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in HMN Financial by 50.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 131,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in HMN Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 54.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial Price Performance

Shares of HMN Financial stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. HMN Financial has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

