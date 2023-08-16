HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

HNI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HNI to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HNI opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. HNI has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $36.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $563.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.29 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.43%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HNI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HNI

Institutional Trading of HNI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,100,000 after buying an additional 836,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HNI by 34.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,153,000 after buying an additional 545,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,935,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HNI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 257,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in HNI by 1,192.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 161,981 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.