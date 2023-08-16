holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.20 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and $154,989.38 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.92 or 0.06284494 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00039721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00027311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01659713 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $142,592.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.